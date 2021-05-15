Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AHT. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.22.

Shares of AHT opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $286.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

