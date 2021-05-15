ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

ASLN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ASLN opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,888,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,089,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,407,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,465,000. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

