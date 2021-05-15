Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 194.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in BCE by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in BCE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $49.43.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.7072 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.