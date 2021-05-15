Asset Dedication LLC Buys Shares of 358 ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $8,019,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $1,897,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

MODV opened at $144.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $184.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

