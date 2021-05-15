Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 46.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 6.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $181.32 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

