Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Releases Earnings Results

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS ARHH traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $1.30. 14,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,096. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. Assure has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

