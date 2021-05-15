ATB Capital Increases Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target to C$8.50

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.79.

Dexterra Group stock opened at C$6.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$389.21 million and a P/E ratio of 4.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.04. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of C$2.70 and a twelve month high of C$6.84.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$164.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dexterra Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$1,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,001.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

