Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. and subsidiaries is a technology-enabled consumer products company which uses machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. The company operates through online retail channels such as Amazon, eBay and Walmart. It owned and operated brand includes hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. The company sells products in home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ATER. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Aterian stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Aterian has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

