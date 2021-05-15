Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 1,795 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $96.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.11. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

