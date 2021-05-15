Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 805 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Masco by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Masco by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 983,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,918,000 after acquiring an additional 142,900 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of Masco stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,757 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.