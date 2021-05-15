Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,537 shares of company stock worth $2,653,410. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $70.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.33. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

