Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,600,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,540 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,304 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,233,000 after purchasing an additional 876,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 984,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,838,000 after purchasing an additional 547,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

KMB opened at $134.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.66. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

