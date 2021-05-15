Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $546,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 48,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWM opened at $221.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.73 and its 200-day moving average is $210.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

