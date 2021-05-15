Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $696,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.19. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

