Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 23,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $26.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

