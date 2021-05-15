Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATVDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Thursday.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

Shares of ATVDY stock remained flat at $$4.62 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.62.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.