AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lessened by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 21,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $969,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $32.24 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $230.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

