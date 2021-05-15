Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Purchased by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,495,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,530 shares during the period. Avadel Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.6% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 4.27% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $22,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVDL. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of AVDL opened at $7.67 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $448.43 million, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

