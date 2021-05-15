AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics. Its product candidates are targeted against important mechanisms known or believed to be involved in cancer. Tivozanib, the Company’s lead product candidate, is a highly potent and selective oral inhibitor of the vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, receptors 1, 2 and 3. In addition to tivozanib, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies derived from Human Response Platform (HRP), a novel method of building preclinical models of human cancer, which are intended to more accurately represent cancer biology in patients. AV-299 is the Company’s next product candidate which is an antibody that binds to hepatocyte growth factor, or HGF, thereby blocking its function. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

AVEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.40. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $18.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 77,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 59,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

