B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

LINC stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $197.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,352,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 119,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 56,918 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth $2,810,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

