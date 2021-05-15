B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.97. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

