B. Riley Begins Coverage on VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Get VSE alerts:

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VSE has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $554.53 million, a P/E ratio of 436.54 and a beta of 1.64.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $164.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that VSE will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 10.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in VSE by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VSE by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VSE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.