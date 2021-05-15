B. Riley Comments on Napco Security Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Napco Security Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

NSSC opened at $33.14 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $608.15 million, a P/E ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,685 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 674,354 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 574,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,323 shares in the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $934,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,789 shares of company stock worth $2,245,044. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

