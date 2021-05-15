B. Riley Comments on National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – B. Riley lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for National CineMedia in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.74 million, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 21.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 25.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 34.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 28,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,180,718 shares of company stock worth $12,201,793. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

