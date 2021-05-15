B. Riley Comments on National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.45.

National CineMedia stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $361.74 million, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,736,000 after buying an additional 902,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 211,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 747,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 111,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,180,718 shares of company stock worth $12,201,793. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

