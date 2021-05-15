Baader Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €60.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NEM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nemetschek has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.85 ($75.12).

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €57.38 ($67.51) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €58.51. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12-month high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion and a PE ratio of 62.89.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

