Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $7.71 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $660.47 million, a PE ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78.
In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 10,720,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,753,541.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,640,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,705,684.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
