Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s current price.

LON BBY opened at GBX 313 ($4.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.14. Balfour Beatty has a 52-week low of GBX 208.60 ($2.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 310.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 279.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23.

In related news, insider Philip Harrison sold 52,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95), for a total transaction of £157,417.50 ($205,666.97).

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

