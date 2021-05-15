BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 854,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,610,000 after buying an additional 988,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,907,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,371,000 after purchasing an additional 111,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,265,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 272,327 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

