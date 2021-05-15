Band Protocol (BAND) Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last Week

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $14.42 or 0.00029908 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $295.47 million and approximately $105.35 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00089166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.06 or 0.01124441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00065358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00113773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00060510 BTC.

About Band Protocol

BAND is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

