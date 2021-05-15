Bank of Stockton Buys 479 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bank of Stockton increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,384 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 193,304 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,463 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,762 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $248.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $176.60 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Argus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

