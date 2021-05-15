Bao Finance (BAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.65 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $24.65 million and $3.21 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00093861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.53 or 0.00542586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00233146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005100 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.96 or 0.01177950 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.26 or 0.01207509 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

