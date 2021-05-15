Barclays Raises Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $35.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SUM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

SUM opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after buying an additional 269,727 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.