Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AMSSY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded AMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded AMS from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMS currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AMS stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. AMS has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $13.91.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

