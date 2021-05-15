Barratt Developments’ (BTDPY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Barratt Developments from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

BTDPY opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

