Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €106.00 ($124.71) target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.33% from the stock’s previous close.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €75.38 ($88.68).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS stock opened at €69.13 ($81.33) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €65.55. Basf has a 12 month low of €43.73 ($51.44) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.