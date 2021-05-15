Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s (BAYRY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BAYRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of BAYRY opened at $16.68 on Thursday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Analyst Recommendations for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

