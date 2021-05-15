Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $44.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 3.8% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $44,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 174,798 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 859.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 36,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 32,933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $477,895,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 39,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.54. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $102.99.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

