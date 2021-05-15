Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $7.62 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 420.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,785 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $29.78.

