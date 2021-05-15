Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Makes New $4.10 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 128,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toews Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 195,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 139,999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,515,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,331,000 after purchasing an additional 678,560 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 211,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 134,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 53,474 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

