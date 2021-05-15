Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock worth $306,539,932. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $138.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.28 and a 200 day moving average of $134.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.43 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.