Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 640 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $18,273,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $326.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.76 and a 200-day moving average of $318.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $218.33 and a 1-year high of $342.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

