Beazley’s (BZLYF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BZLYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Investec upgraded Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Beazley in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

BZLYF stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

