Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLPH. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

