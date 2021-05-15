Bennett S. Lebow Sells 10,991 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Stock

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,552,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE VGR opened at $13.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,741,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,420 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,178,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 358,527 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after purchasing an additional 202,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

VGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

