Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Ilika (LON:IKA)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ilika (LON:IKA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Ilika from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of IKA stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.74) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 220.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 184.63. The firm has a market cap of £291.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.78. Ilika has a 1 year low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

