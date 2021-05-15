Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.35% from the company’s current price.

RR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.27) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 319.18 ($4.17).

LON:RR opened at GBX 107.64 ($1.41) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 106 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.10. The company has a market capitalization of £9.01 billion and a PE ratio of -1.97. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.43 ($2.08).

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £983.82 ($1,285.37). Also, insider Warren East sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total transaction of £993.22 ($1,297.65). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,674 shares of company stock worth $293,823 in the last 90 days.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

