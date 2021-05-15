Berenberg Bank Upgrades Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) to Buy

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $111.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s current price.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.61.

DDOG opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.58. Datadog has a 12-month low of $62.50 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,749.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $581,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,996.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $337,951.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,712.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,403,765 shares of company stock valued at $122,000,086 in the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

