Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will report sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.25 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $12.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $13.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.70 billion to $13.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

BERY stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.79. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $69.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,449,220. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,519,000 after purchasing an additional 664,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,753,000 after purchasing an additional 348,338 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,998,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,934,000 after purchasing an additional 285,567 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,762,000 after purchasing an additional 537,532 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

