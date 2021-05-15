Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.40

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.40 and last traded at $69.03, with a volume of 1047445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.06.

BERY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,449,220. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,519,000 after buying an additional 664,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,753,000 after buying an additional 348,338 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,998,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,934,000 after buying an additional 285,567 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after buying an additional 1,030,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,762,000 after buying an additional 537,532 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

