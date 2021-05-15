Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.40

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.40 and last traded at $69.03, with a volume of 1047445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.06.
BERY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.
In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,449,220. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,519,000 after buying an additional 664,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,753,000 after buying an additional 348,338 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,998,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,934,000 after buying an additional 285,567 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after buying an additional 1,030,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,762,000 after buying an additional 537,532 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Berry Global Group Company Profile (NYSE:BERY)
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
